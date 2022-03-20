Steep hike in re-registration fee for motor vehicles older than 15 years from April 1

Heavy penalties to be imposed for any delay in applying for re-registration

Motor vehicle owners planning to go for re-registration of their vehicles should be prepared for a hefty hike in the registration charges and heavy penalties for any delay in applying for re-registration, before the expiry of the life period of the vehicle, with effect from April 1.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) issued a Gazette notification (Dt. 04/10/2021) amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to be known as the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (23 rd Amendment) Rules,2021.

The new rules provide for a steep hike in the re-registration charges for motor vehicles, which have completed 15 years of service. The re-registration fee for two-wheeler has been increased to ₹1,000 from the existing ₹300, for light motor vehicles(cars) to ₹5,000 from the existing ₹600 and for imported four-wheeler to ₹40,000 from the existing ₹15,000.

The renewal of registration for three-wheeler will be ₹2,500 and for imported two or three-wheeler would be ₹10,000. The registration charges for new vehicles would, however, continue to be reasonable at ₹300 for motorcycle, ₹600 for three-wheeler and LMVs , ₹2,500 for imported two or three-wheeler and ₹5,000 for imported four-wheeler or more.

In case of delay in applying for renewal certificate of registration, an additional fee of ₹300 a month or part thereof would be collected for two-wheeler and ₹500 in respect of all other classes of non-transport vehicles.

The fee for conduct of test and issue of renewal certificate of fitness for motor vehicles, older than 15 years, for motorcycles is ₹400 (manual) and ₹500 (automated); three-wheeler or LMV ₹800 (manual) and ₹1,000 (automated); medium goods/passenger vehicle ₹800(manual) and ₹1,300(automated) and for heavy goods/passenger vehicle ₹1,000(manual) and ₹1,500(automated).

The fee for conduct of test and issue of renewal certificate of fitness for transport vehicles is: ₹1,000 for motorcycles; ₹3,500 for three-wheelers; ₹7,000 for LMV, ₹10,000 for medium goods/passenger vehicle and ₹12,500 for heavy goods/passenger vehicle. An additional ₹50 would be levied for each day of delay after expiry of the Fitness Certificate.