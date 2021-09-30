Steel workers to organise blockade today

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 September 2021 01:27 IST

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has announced its decision to organise a blockade at all the seven gates of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Thursday to oppose the decision of the Centre to open the bids for appointment of ‘Transaction Adviser’ and ‘Legal Adviser’ to go ahead with the strategic sale of VSP.

Committee leaders N. Rama Rao, Gandham Venkata Rao and Mantri Rajasekhar recalled that as no one came forward to participate in the bidding, it was postponed several times.

They said that they would not allow any one to come and inspect the plant or prepare an estimate. The blockade was announced to stop any such moves by the Centre. They called upon all workers to participate in the blockade.

Meanwhile, the relay hunger strike by the workers at the Steel Plant arch, near Kurmannapalem, continued for the 230th day on Wednesday. Employees of SMS-I participated in the hunger strike.