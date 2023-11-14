Steel workers take out bike rally demanding Centre to revoke its decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

November 14, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI-M State secretariat member K. Lokandham has demanded that the Centre should revoke its decision on 100% strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He was speaking at the commencement of a bike rally taken out by steel workers under the aegis of the Steel CITU and the CPI-M from the Steel Plant gate to Vijayawada, here, on Tuesday. The rally would conclude in a public meeting ‘Praja Rakshana Bheri’ at Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Lokanadham alleged that the YSRCP government has failed to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which was providing employment to scores of unemployed youths.

Similarly, the BJP government had also failed to implement the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, like operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered railway zone, which was announced before the last general elections, the Polavaram project, sanction of funds for the development of the backwards districts of north Andhra and Rayalaseema.

He also found fault with the the Opposition TDP and JSP for failing to question the Centre on these issues. He said that the ‘praja rakshana bheri’ was being organised as struggles were the only way to make the Centre give up its adamant attitude. He called upon the people to support the public meeting at Vijayawada and make it a success.

Steel CITU president J. Ayodhyaram said that the privatisation of the public sector Nagarnar Steel Plant in neighbouring Chhattisgarh was withdrawn by the Centre as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had strongly opposed its privatisation. Home Minister Amit Shah had to make a public statement that the Centre would not go ahead with the privatisation of the steel plant in that State.

He recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were strongly opposing the attempts by the Centre to privatise PSU s in their respective States. He demanded that A.P. Chief Minister should also make similar efforts to save VSP.

Steel CITU general secretary U. Ramaswamy, Steel CPI-M secretary P. Srinivasa Raju, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman D. Adinarayana and its representative D. Suresh Babu at the start of the rally.

The participants garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Kurmannapalem junction and paid tributes.

Steel plant’s displaced person Baddu Venkayamma flagged off the rally.

CITU district president K.M. Srinivas, Steel CITU president Y.T. Das, Outsourcing Workers Union general secretary Nammi Ramana, president G. Srinivas, VUPPC convener K.S.N. Rao, and leaders K. Ramana, J. Ramakrishna and Gummadi Narendra were among those who were present.

