HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Steel workers take out bike rally demanding Centre to revoke its decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

CPI-M State secretariat member K. Lokanadham alleged that the YSRCP government has failed to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

November 14, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Steel workers and CPI-M leaders at the start of the bike rally at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on November 14, 2023 to oppose the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Steel workers and CPI-M leaders at the start of the bike rally at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on November 14, 2023 to oppose the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CPI-M State secretariat member K. Lokandham has demanded that the Centre should revoke its decision on 100% strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He was speaking at the commencement of a bike rally taken out by steel workers under the aegis of the Steel CITU and the CPI-M from the Steel Plant gate to Vijayawada, here, on Tuesday. The rally would conclude in a public meeting ‘Praja Rakshana Bheri’ at Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Lokanadham alleged that the YSRCP government has failed to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which was providing employment to scores of unemployed youths.

Similarly, the BJP government had also failed to implement the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, like operationalisation of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered railway zone, which was announced before the last general elections, the Polavaram project, sanction of funds for the development of the backwards districts of north Andhra and Rayalaseema.

He also found fault with the the Opposition TDP and JSP for failing to question the Centre on these issues. He said that the ‘praja rakshana bheri’ was being organised as struggles were the only way to make the Centre give up its adamant attitude. He called upon the people to support the public meeting at Vijayawada and make it a success.

Steel CITU president J. Ayodhyaram said that the privatisation of the public sector Nagarnar Steel Plant in neighbouring Chhattisgarh was withdrawn by the Centre as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had strongly opposed its privatisation. Home Minister Amit Shah had to make a public statement that the Centre would not go ahead with the privatisation of the steel plant in that State.

He recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were strongly opposing the attempts by the Centre to privatise PSU s in their respective States. He demanded that A.P. Chief Minister should also make similar efforts to save VSP.

Steel CITU general secretary U. Ramaswamy, Steel CPI-M secretary P. Srinivasa Raju, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman D. Adinarayana and its representative D. Suresh Babu at the start of the rally.

The participants garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at Kurmannapalem junction and paid tributes.

Steel plant’s displaced person Baddu Venkayamma flagged off the rally.

CITU district president K.M. Srinivas, Steel CITU president Y.T. Das, Outsourcing Workers Union general secretary Nammi Ramana, president G. Srinivas, VUPPC convener K.S.N. Rao, and leaders K. Ramana, J. Ramakrishna and Gummadi Narendra were among those who were present.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.