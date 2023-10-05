Steel plant: Yechury to address meeting in Vizag today

October 05, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will address the concluding meeting of Ukku Parirakshana Yatra scheduled to be conducted in front of the main gate of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, at Kurmannapalem junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, CITU State general secretary Ch. Narsing Rao and other trade union leaders will attend the meeting.

The CPI(M) launched the yatra from Gandhi Statue near the GVMC building on September 20, and passed through six districts covering 1,500 km. As many as 52 CPI(M) workers and State secretariat member K. Lokanadham participated in the yatra. They addressed meetings at 150 different locations, according to a press release.

