Steel plant to supply liquid medical oxygen through railways

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 April 2021 01:01 IST

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is gearing up to supply liquid medical oxygen to different parts of the country through the railways.

Railway sources said that the liquid oxygen has to be prepared after the rakes carrying the empty oxygen tanks arrive from Maharashtra. The empty tanks are expected to arrive at the VSP by Monday evening. A ramp is being fabricated at the VSP to receive the empty tanks.

Advertising

Advertising

The liquid oxygen has to be prepared after the arrival of the rake as once it is manufactured, it has to be transferred immediately into the container, according to the sources.