Steel plant sanctions ₹20 lakh to perform cataract surgeries for poor patients

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has sanctioned ₹20 lakh (₹10 lakh each to Visakha Eye Hospital Trust and Sankar Foundation) for performing cataract surgeries, free of cost to 600 poor and needy patients, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

V. Santa Kumar, Chief General Manager (F&A), spoke on the need for such initiatives at a function held at the Administration Building of RINL-VSP on Saturday.

K. Satya Narayana, CGM (HR & CSR), signed the MoU on behalf of the RINL-VSP, with Sankar Foundation and Visakha Eye Hospital Trust and dwelt on the background of the project and the company’s contribution to treat cataract, which was a major cause of blindness.

K.B.N. Manimala, Managing Trustee and CEO, Sankar Foundation, outlined the initiatives taken by the foundation and the contribution of the RINL in addressing the problem of cataract among the poor.

Senior officers from the RINL-CSR and the Finance Department and senior executives from Visakha Eye Hospital Trust and Sankar Foundation participated. This project would benefit the poor and needy persons living in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.