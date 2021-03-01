Steel plant privatisation: Left parties extend support to call for State bandh on March 5

The Left parties have extended total support to the State bandh to be organised in protest against the move of the Centre to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), on March 5.
In a joint statement here on Monday, CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao, CPI city secretary M. Pydiraju and CPI-ML leader Ganesh Panda called upon all sections of the people to support the bandh, being organised for protection of the steel plant. They alleged that the NDA government was planning to hand over the VSP to corporate groups.
The Centre, which failed to implement the promises made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, was once again planning to deceive them by privatising the VSP, which was achieved after several struggles, they alleged. All sections of the people, irrespective of their political affiliations, have been staging protests against privatisation of the VSP for the past one month but the Centre was going ahead with its plan, ignoring their protests, they alleged.
They called upon all sections of people to participate in the March 5 bandh and make it a grand success.
