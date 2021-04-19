Steel plant has endeared itself to nation by supplying oxygen: porata committee

‘It became possible as the VSP is in the public sector’

Visakha Ukku Porata Committee leader J. Simhachalam has said that at a time when the COVID-19 crisis is creating havoc in the country, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is rendering yeomen service to the nation by sending 100 tonnes of medical oxygen to Maharashtra and other States.

He was addressing the workers, who participated in the 67th day of the relay hunger strikes, being organised by steel workers, under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, opposing the decision of the Centre to privatise the VSP, at the Steel Plant arch, near Kurmannapalem, here on Monday.

Mr. Simhachalam recalled that during the first wave of the COVID-19 crisis in the country last year, the VSP had sent 8,500 tonnes of medical oxygen to various parts of the country and saved lives of people. That was possible as VSP was in the public sector. The slag being generated by the VSP was being utilised by urea, cement and other industries, he said.