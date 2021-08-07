Andhra Pradesh

Steel plant displaced persons seek justice

Members of the Visakha Ukku Factory Nirvasula Sangham met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Saturday and briefed her about the status of the displaced persons.

They pointed out that about 26,000 acres of land was acquired to construct the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in 1971, by displacing thousands of families.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Finance Minister, they said that about 16,000 persons were given R-Card (Rehabilitation Card), but only 8,000 were given permanent jobs in the steel plant.

The remaining 8,000 were neither given jobs nor any rehabilitation package. They urged Ms. Sitharaman to look into it and do justice to their demands.

She assured to look into it.


