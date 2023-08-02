Steel industry told to reduce environmental footprint

August 02, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest, Science & Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad has urged the steel industry to adopt innovative practices to reduce environmental footprint and contribute to sustainable development.

Speaking at the conference on ‘steel and alloys’ organised by Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the theme ‘Shaping the future of Steel : Sustainable, efficient & innovative today’ here on August 2 (Wednesday), he found a greater role for the steelmakers to play in this ‘Amrit Kaal’ to meet the aspirations of Indians in making the country a $5 trillion economy under the flagship programmes such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. He estimated the annual steel production capacity to increase to 300 million tonnes by 2030 and to 500 million tonnes by 2047.

In the same vein, he cautioned the industry of the impending challenges such as carbon emissions, and to ensure responsible sourcing of raw material and managing water and energy consumption. “The adoption of green technologies and renewable energy sources can significantly minimise the environmental impact of the industry,” Mr. Prasad said.

CII-AP former chairperson Vijay Naidu Galla highlighted the steel industry’s strides through continued technological advancements to enhance production efficiency, reduce energy consumption and improve product quality. CII Tirupati chapter chairperson Priya Manjari Todi, who is also the whole time Director of Electrosteel Castings Ltd., said the industry laid emphasis on sustainability, efficiency and innovation.

IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana called for industry-institute collaboration to tackle the challenge of manpower shortage. “Tirupati has the potential in terms of generating employment with a wide range of industrial workspace availability in the region,” he added.

The representatives from NMDC and various steel corporations took part in the programme.