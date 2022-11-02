Steam boiler at Srisailam temple bursts, no injuries reported

Ramesh Susarla SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)
November 02, 2022 09:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Temple officials inspecting the damaged pipeline of the boiler at the Annadanam complex in the temple, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the ten steam boilers installed in the Annadanam complex of the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Srisailam temple burst on Tuesday. Luckily, nobody was around the boiler at the time of the incident.

Srisailam Sub-Inspector of Police Lakshman said that the 500-litre boiler, which was the oldest on the temple premises, had burst due to excessive heating caused by malfunctioning of equipment. The boiler was used to generate steam for cooking rice and other food items for the daily Annadanam. With Kartika Masam underway, there was a heavy rush of devotees at the temple.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Temple authorities rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection of the other boilers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app