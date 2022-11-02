Steam boiler at Srisailam temple bursts, no injuries reported

Temple officials inspecting the damaged pipeline of the boiler at the Annadanam complex in the temple, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

One of the ten steam boilers installed in the Annadanam complex of the Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Srisailam temple burst on Tuesday. Luckily, nobody was around the boiler at the time of the incident.

Srisailam Sub-Inspector of Police Lakshman said that the 500-litre boiler, which was the oldest on the temple premises, had burst due to excessive heating caused by malfunctioning of equipment. The boiler was used to generate steam for cooking rice and other food items for the daily Annadanam. With Kartika Masam underway, there was a heavy rush of devotees at the temple.

Temple authorities rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection of the other boilers.