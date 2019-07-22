Steady rise in cardiac deaths a cause for concern: APCSI

The number of deaths due to cardiac problems has been on the rise despite phenomenal improvement in the technology to detect them and the quality of medical care in terms of medicines or diagnosis, speakers at the two-day Comprehensive Cardiology Update said and unanimously attributed it to lack of awareness on lifestyle changes.

At the valedictory of the medical conference here on Sunday, organised by Andhra Pradesh Cardiological Society of India (APCSI) in association with KIMS Saveera Hospital, Anantapur, cardiologist and KIMS managing director Bhaskar Rao said that 400 doctors from all four Rayalaseema districts heard experts from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai. They stressed on the need for sensitising people about various aspects of cardiological interventions and bringing awareness among the people on disciplining lifestyle to curb number of cardiac problems.

While in the year 2000 out of the total deaths 27% were due to cardiac problems, but they had gone up to 32% in 2019 despite the phenomenal improvement in diagnostic methods, quality of medical care, and better medicines, said Sandeep Reddy and Balakishore cardiologists from KIMS Saveera. While the number of deaths had increased from 4% in urban areas to 10% now, in the rural areas too the number of deaths due to cardiac reasons were 50% of the urban areas.

Stopping smoking, alcohol consumption, reducing obesity through regular exercises, keeping cholesterol and BP under control by giving up sedentary lifestyle would go a long way, they added. A multi-specialty backup was essential for dealing with critical or complicated cases of heart problems and they were covered under Arogya Sri in Telugu States, said Dr. Rao. The number of Arogya Sri cards had, however, increased from 20% of the population to 85%, which was partially diluting the scheme. Doctors from PHCs were sensitised on how to identify the early signs and treat them for children and pregnant women as they were the largest number of patients coming in contact with PHC doctors.