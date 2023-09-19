Stay wary of false narratives, Jagan Mohan Reddy appeals to people

September 19, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

Highlighting the ‘scores of development projects’ taken up by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the public to take note of the progress made in terms of milestone projects.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at the inauguration of the ₹224-crore Lakkasagaram pump house in Krishnagiri mandal of Kurnool district, which is aimed at irrigating 10,394 acres of land in the arid region, besides meeting the drinking water needs of many villages in the region. The project takes water through Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) main canal to fill 77 tanks in Panyam, Dhone, Pathikonda and Aluru constituencies.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s appeal came as part of a fiery tirade against a section of the media for ‘deliberately publishing negative news’ against the incumbent regime, while blacking out developmental projects. “The previous TDP government laid foundation stones just four months before elections without even acquiring the required land. This government, which understands the importance of water for Rayalaseema, has realised your dream,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that the capacity of the Gajuladinne project had been enhanced from 4.5 tmc to 5.5 tmc for providing drinking water to several municipalities and villages in its vicinity. “While the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy spent ₹6,000 crore for the HNSS canal, Chandrababu Naidu spent a mere ₹13 crore,” he said, accusing the latter of “grossly neglecting the interests of Rayalaseema”.

The Chief Minister also hinted at plans to enhance the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator to carry 80,000 cusecs from the present 44,000 cusecs to store floodwater.

‘False narratives’

Accusing the previous regimes of ignoring the plight of the drought-prone Prakasam district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled how his government was committed to completing the Veligonda project in a short time. The Chief Minister also requested the public to observe the changes happening around them and bless him to ensure continued development. Declaring that he did not have the support of media houses to throw light on the ‘positive things’ happening around, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted at the likelihood of more ‘false narratives’ being spread in the days to come and cautioned the public not to believe them.

While referring to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to provide ‘rain guns’ to wet the perennially drought-prone Aluru, Pathikonda, Mantralayam and Dhone areas, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath thanked the Chief Minister for showing a permanent solution through such ambitious irrigation projects. He also thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning ₹300 crore for building overhead tanks to ensure clean drinking water for 130 villages in Dhone constituency.

