Stay safe, but do not isolatethose in need, says MLA

MLA B. Karunakar Reddy wheeling the cart of a leper in Tirupati on Sunday.

TIRUPATI

23 August 2020 23:52 IST

Novel programme organised to reach out to leprosy patients

YSRCP legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has appealed to the people to reach out to those who are helpless and are dependent on public support for their survival.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has widened the ‘social distance’, the MLA’s participation in the novel programme organised by the Manava Vikasa Vedika on the city’s streets on Sunday seemed to suggest to the people not to widen the distance between two hearts.

Taking cognisance of a few complaints that leprosy patients remain socially isolated during the pandemic and are devoid of any help, Mr. Karunakar Reddy pulled the wheel-cart used by them for mobility for a distance.

“The message I intend to send out to the people is to reach out to the needy in the times of the unprecedented crisis. Staying safe does not mean that you have to remain socially isolated and unreachable to the needy,” he observed.

Mr. Reddy had earlier championed the cause of those who succumbed to the virus by participating in their cremation. He had appeal to the people to pay respects to the deceased by attending their funeral. He also appealed to the celebrities to walk out of their cocoons and send out a positive message to the people to help those in need.