Stay on nomination of TTD special invitees will continue, says Andhra Pradesh High Court

State govt. told to satisfy constitutional validity of Ordinance

State govt. told to satisfy constitutional validity of Ordinance

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to file a counter to satisfy the justification and constitutional validity of the Ordinance promulgated recently pertaining to making amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Act, 1997.

The Ordinance was meant to facilitate the nomination of 52 special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

During the hearing a Public interest litigation (PIL) that challenged the Ordinance, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy said they had granted a stay earlier on the nomination of the special invitees and it would continue. They posted the matter to March 30 to enable the government to submit a counter affidavit.

The petitioner’s counsel Y. Balaji informed the court that the State government had inserted the Sections 97C and 97D in the Andhra Pradesh Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Act, 1997 and vested with itself the right to nominate 55 special invitees as advisers to the TTD Trust Board.

He alleged that the government had brought in the impugned Ordinance on the basis of Article 213 of the Constitution to overcome the suspension order passed by the High Court.