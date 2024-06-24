Stay confident, light is at the end of the tunnel, Jagan tells YSRCP cadre

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the party cadre not to lose hope over the defeat in the recent general elections and stay confident.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who concluded his three-day tour of his home constituency of Pulivendula in Kadapa district on June 24 (Monday). He held a series of meetings with the party activists at his Bhakarapuram camp office and received representations from people.

Accompanied by Member of Parliament (Kadapa) and his cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a patient hearing on the slew of civic issues raised by the people of his constituency, especially women, who turned up in large numbers to meet the former Chief Minister.

In the wake of complaints about the vindictive action by the ruling alliance, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the YSRCP leaders from Rayalaseema region to stand by the party activists who acted as the “foot soldiers” during the recent elections.

“The good work done by our government can be found in every household. The people will certainly recognise our efforts to improve their living standards and will reach out to us. We have to wait for the moment,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the YSRCP cadre.

