Stay away from pesticides for cancer-free life: Gautami

Film actress and ‘Life Again Foundation’ founder T. Gautami and TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy releasing a book at the cancer awareness programme in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Film actress and ‘Life Again Foundation’ founder T. Gautami has suggested to the public to stay away from food containing pesticide residue to lead a cancer-free life.

Ms. Gautami, who made a fighting comeback against the dreaded disease, was addressing a cancer awareness meeting organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its women employees here on Friday.

Ms. Gautami said cancer had no age limit and could strike a person at any point in life. “Rejecting pesticide-based food consumption and following healthy life habits hold the key,” she added. Responding to questions, she called herself a ‘standing example’ to show that cancer was curable and explained her experience in battling the disease.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said promoting consumption of cow-based organic products and adhering to yoga and meditation would usher in a cancer-free society. The TTD board is promoting the purchase of twelve organic products by paying organic farmers higher than the market price, he said.

Mr. Dharma Reddy also called upon all TTD women employees to give up consumption of non-vegetarian food and watch the Yoga Darshan programme telecast on SVBC for improving their health. He stressed on the need for women to go for early diagnosis and timely treatment on finding the symptoms. “Mothers eating organic food can ensure 100% immunity. If a mother eats healthy food, then the entire society is healthy.”

Explaining the TTD’s initiatives on women’s health, Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi called adherence to Ayurveda, Siddha and Yoga practices as the elixir to stay away from cancer.

SVIMS Director B. Vengamma recalled the latest innovations in the field of oncology and expected personalised medicare, including vaccination, to be available in India soon.

TTD Delhi local advisory committee president Vemireddy Prashanti and SVETA Director Prashanti participated.