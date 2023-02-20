ADVERTISEMENT

Stay away from drugs, police advise students at awareness meet in Andhra Pradesh

February 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Cooperation of the youth is essential in achieving a drug-free society, says Deputy SP

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

DSP K. Kesappa speaking on drug menace, at Gnanambhika Degree College in Madanapalle of Annamayya district on Monday.

The Madanapalle sub-divisional police on Monday organised a one-day seminar to raise awareness among college-going students and their parents on the perils of drug addiction.

Over 2,000 students and their parents attended the seminar held at Sri Gnanambhika Degree College in Madanapalle.

Addressing the students, Deputy SP (Madanapalle) K. Kesappa advised the youth to maintain a constant vigil against the growing menace of drugs, and urged them to cooperate with the police to put an end to the menace of drug consumption.

“The police department is making all efforts to eradicate the presence of drugs, particularly in the vicinity of educational institutions. However, cooperation of the public, especially the youth, is essential for achieving a drug-free society,” the Deputy SP said, adding that special teams were at work across the Madanapalle division to tackle the menace of drug peddlers and to prevent the entry of the contraband into the division with round-the-clock vigil at vulnerable areas.

Circle Inspector S. Murali Krishna said that students should focus on their studies and desist from falling prey to drugs. “If students get involved in the drug menace, they would be ruining their future and also harm their families. Students can play a crucial role in eliminating the menace of drugs from the campuses,” he said.

