Stay abreast with latest scientific developments using digital libraries, students told

November 24, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The students could easily learn advanced scientific developments that are taking place across the globe by going through the Digital Libraries available, said Rayapati Srinivas, Chairman of RVR and JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram in Guntur district.

Mr. Srinivas inaugurated a two-day workshop conducted by the college on ‘Enhanced learning with digital resources, on November 24 (Thursday). This workshop was organised by the college in collaboration with the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).

He explained that in recent times, Digital Libraries emerged as a powerful resource for scientific and technical content published by the IEEE. 

The speakers in the workshop explained to the students that the IEEE’s digital library, IEEE Xplore, provides web access to millions of documents from some of the world’s most highly-cited publications in electrical engineering, computer science, and electronics.

Dr. Periasamy Pradeep from IEEE Chennai explained about the benefits of using digital content in the studies and research for the science and technology students. 

