Status quo on Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Acts extended till August 27

A full bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and comprising Justices A.V. Sesha Sai and M. Satyanarayana Murthy on Friday extended the status quo on implementation of Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Acts till August 27.

During the hearing through a video-conference on a batch of writ petitions filed by Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samiti and a host of others against the impugned legislations, which had repeated interruptions due to a technical glitch, the court turned down the government's plea to lift status quo while directing the parties to produce all important documents next time and adjourned the hearing to the above date.

The court was looking into the petitions filed by farmers against the proposed shifting of the Raj Bhavan, CMO, Secretariat and offices of various Heads of Departments to Visakhapatnam in the name of 'executive capital' and High Court to the 'judicial capital' in Kurnool from Amaravati.

It may be recalled that the High Court has granted status quo for ten days on the Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Acts during the last hearing on August 4 and both the Central and the State governments have filed their counter affidavits during the period making their positions clear.