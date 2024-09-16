Statue of M.S. Subbulakshmi reinstalled in Tirupati on her birth anniversary

A bronze statue of classical singer M.S. Subbulakshmi was formally reinstalled at the RTC Cross Road Junction in Tirupati on September 16 (Monday), which also marked her 108th birth anniversary.

The statue was removed from the spot five years ago during the construction of the elevated corridor ‘Srinivasa Setu’, which connects Tiruchanur with Kapila Theertham and provides an easy exit to Tirumala-bound devotees. The statue had been standing in a corner of the municipal park since then.

Now that the project has been completed, the statue was reinstalled at the same spot with the help of a crane on Sunday, a day before the birth anniversary.

On Monday, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav, along with principal of the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance Uma Muddubala, garlanded the statue and paid tributes to the singer. Ms. Sireesha spoke about the role of “MS Amma” in popularising Sri Venkateswara Suprabhatham, which, she said, has become synonymous with Tirumala temple.

Students from the music college, too, paid their tributes to her by singing some of her popular classical songs.