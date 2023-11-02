November 02, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - NELLORE

A large-than-life statue of former Industries Minister Mekapatti Goutham Reddy was unveiled on his 52nd birth anniversary, here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy recalled Mr. Goutham Reddy’s contributions to the all-round development of SPSR Nellore district. ‘‘None can point an accusing finger at the late leader who endeared himself to all sections of people, including farmers, cutting across party lines,” he said. Farmers would remember him forever for bringing to fruition the Sangam Barrage, which had been named after him, he said.

Mr. Goutham Reddy’s father and YSRCP former Parliamentary Party leader Mekapatti Rajmohan Reddy, brother and MLA, Mekapatti Vikram Reddy, MLAs M. Mahidhar Reddy, R. Prathap Reddy, P. Anil Kumar, V. Varaprasad and K. Sanjeevaiah paid floral tributes to him, who strove for the rapid industrialisation of Nellore district during his short stint in office.