Statistical officers asked to focus on non-reporting cases in A.P.

Deputy Director General (DDG) of National Statistics Office, Vijayawada Region, D. Satish, has said that non-reporting cases in Andhra Pradesh were high and asked the statistical officers to focus on the companies which were not filing ASI data on the portal.

Speaking at the State-level conference on Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) with industrialists and their association leaders here on Tuesday, Mr. Satish said while 18% of non-reporting cases (industries not sharing data with NSO) were reported in India, it was 20% in Andhra Pradesh.

The DDG directed the senior statistical officers and the field staff to train the industrialists on filing ASI returns on the portal, which helps in framing industrial policy and in identifying the areas for improvement.

“We are conducting workshops with the managements of the industries and the business association in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Guntur in this regard,” Mr. Satish said and sought the cooperation of association leaders.

The NSO, Field Operations Division, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has taken up the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), which was the principal source for industrial data in India. The survey will provide statistical indications to evaluate the changes in the growth of organised manufacturing sector.

Deputy Director of Directorate of Economics and Statistics, V.V. Subba Rao, Labour Welfare Commissioner Aduru Ganesh, senior statistical officers P.R. Madhavi, V. Ratna Kumar, Y. Gandhi, Assistant Director T.R.K. Murthy and other officers clarified the doubts raised by industrialists.

“ASI data was one of the parameters used for estimating Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of State and Centre, Gross Value Addition (GVA), Net Value Addition, income through manufacturing sector and the employment status. We will release the results of the latest survey shortly,” the DDG said.

The participants discussed on applications of ASI data, future directions, challenges and solutions, invested capital, total persons engaged, fixed capital and other issues in the round table meeting.

