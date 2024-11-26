 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Statistical officers asked to focus on non-reporting cases in A.P.

National Statistics Office to release results of Annual Survey of Industries shortly, says Deputy Director General D. Satish

Updated - November 26, 2024 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Director General (DDG) of National Statistics Office, Vijayawada Region, D. Satish, has said that non-reporting cases in Andhra Pradesh were high and asked the statistical officers to focus on the companies which were not filing ASI data on the portal.

Speaking at the State-level conference on Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) with industrialists and their association leaders here on Tuesday, Mr. Satish said while 18% of non-reporting cases (industries not sharing data with NSO) were reported in India, it was 20% in Andhra Pradesh.

The DDG directed the senior statistical officers and the field staff to train the industrialists on filing ASI returns on the portal, which helps in framing industrial policy and in identifying the areas for improvement.

“We are conducting workshops with the managements of the industries and the business association in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Guntur in this regard,” Mr. Satish said and sought the cooperation of association leaders.

The NSO, Field Operations Division, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, has taken up the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), which was the principal source for industrial data in India. The survey will provide statistical indications to evaluate the changes in the growth of organised manufacturing sector.

Deputy Director of Directorate of Economics and Statistics, V.V. Subba Rao, Labour Welfare Commissioner Aduru Ganesh, senior statistical officers P.R. Madhavi, V. Ratna Kumar, Y. Gandhi, Assistant Director T.R.K. Murthy and other officers clarified the doubts raised by industrialists.

“ASI data was one of the parameters used for estimating Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of State and Centre, Gross Value Addition (GVA), Net Value Addition, income through manufacturing sector and the employment status. We will release the results of the latest survey shortly,” the DDG said.

The participants discussed on applications of ASI data, future directions, challenges and solutions, invested capital, total persons engaged, fixed capital and other issues in the round table meeting.

Published - November 26, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.