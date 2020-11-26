Station Masters protest ceiling on allowance

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 November 2020 00:39 IST

A divisional-level demonstration was organised by the Station Masters of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) at the DRM’s office here on Wednesday as part of the nationwide agitation conducted by Station Masters of Indian Railways, under the aegis of All India Station Masters’ Association (AISMA).

The agitation was organised to protest against the denial and ceiling for entitlement of night duty allowance. AISMA leaders said that the fixing of basic pay ceiling at ₹43,600 as eligibility for this allowance was a violation of the Justice Miabhoy Tribunal 1969 award.

Advertising

Advertising

They noted that Station Masters and other railway men were working round the clock, including night hours.

The rider, which restricts the basic pay to ₹43,600 per month for calculating night duty allowance rate, is discriminatory and arbitrary and therefore it should be withdrawn immediately, they said.