States urged to make energy conservation week a success

Vijayawada

21 November 2021 19:28 IST

BEE lauds A.P. initiatives for the cause

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director General Abhay Bhakre has exhorted the States to participate in the National Energy Conservation Week scheduled to begin on December 14, in order to educate people about the significance of energy conservation and energy efficiency activities.

In a webinar conducted on Sunday, Mr. Bhakre said a concerted effort should be made to reduce energy consumption to the extent possible, as the demand grows with population. By conserving energy, the sources could be passed on to the future generations.

The BEE appreciated Andhra Pradesh for involving one crore women of the self-help groups and students in the energy efficiency activities through the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and the Education Department.

Mr. Bhakre stressed the need for stricter and faster implementation of energy efficiency and conservation schemes in all the sectors to reduce carbon emissions, and reach the climate change and the country’s sustainability goals.

CEO of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy told Mr. Bhakre that an action plan was being prepared to collaborate with all the departments for making the National Energy Conservation Week a grand success.