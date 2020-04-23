States urged to focus on energy efficiency

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has urged State governments to aggressively promote energy efficiency that is vital in achieving future energy security and in making energy more affordable while delivering its environmental and social benefits.

In a communication to the designated agencies for the implementation of energy efficiency programmes in the States on the occasion of the 50th Earth Day (April 22), the BEE said energy security was a major area of attention and the COVID crisis highlighted the critical value of electricity.

The bureau observed that as the governments faced the economic impact of the lockdown, they needed to focus on evolving strategies for stimulating economies and creating employment after the crisis is blown over.

Energy efficiency programmes offer several opportunities in boosting economy, BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre stated.

According to a press release by A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh directed the BEE to motivate and fully support and strengthen the State-designated agencies in expanding the energy efficiency programmes to ensure energy security and environmental protection.