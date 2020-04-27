State’s positivity rate less than half of nation’s average

Even as the State’s testing capacity is going up by the day, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was not more than 2% daily during the recent past and the overall positivity rate as of Monday was less than half of the country’s overall positivity rate.

The State tested 74,551 and 1,177 cases turned positive which puts the positivity rate at 1.57%. Across the country so far 6.65 lakh tests were conducted and 27,964 cases turned positive making the positivity rate 4.20%, which means more than four persons for 100 persons tested in the country are testing positive for novel coronavirus.

However, the daily positivity rate in the State has been hovering around 1% for the past week.

On April 10 when 414 tests were conducted in a day, 18 cases turned positive and the positivity rate was high at 4.34%. Since then it has gradually come down to 0.79% on April 19.

However, the rate increased to 1.98 the next day even as 5,022 tests were conducted and a high rate between 1.19 and 1.22 was witnessed four times between April 23 and 27 as 80 cases were reported on each day.

Highest no. of tests

The doubling rate of COVID cases stood at 9.8 days against the country’s rate of 9.1 days.

The lesser positivity rate with higher samples tested and higher doubling rate indicate a decrease in the spread of the virus. The State’s tests per million population stand at 1,396, the highest in the country, according to the Health Department.