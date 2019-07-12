State’s outstanding liabilities put at ₹2.61 lakh crore

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the total outstanding liabilities were ₹2.61 lakh crore. Of this, ₹1.97 lakh crore was public debt and the remaining ₹63,520 crore was on public account.

As much as ₹17,031 crore of the public account was unapportioned, he said.

The Minister was replying to a question raised by Dharmana Prasada Rao, Kolusu Parthasarathy and TJR Sudhakar Babu during question hour in the Assembly on Thursday.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said as on date of bifurcation on June 2, 2014, the residuary State of A.P. was allocated outstanding liabilities amounting to ₹1.30 lakh crore. Of this, ₹97,123 crore was public debt and ₹33,530 crore was on the public account.

The public account includes ₹33,477 crore unapportioned public account. The previous government borrowed ₹1,00,658 crore (public debt) from June 2014 to May 2019, he said.

‘No illegal organ trade’

Replying to a question by Visakhapatnam (East) MLA V. Ramakrishna, Home Minister M. Sucharita said no illegal organ trade took place in Simhapuri Hospitals. A kidney donation took place through Jeevandan, cadaver transplantation programme. Five cases were reported during 2017, 2018 and 2019. A case each was reported in Guntur and Vijayawada. Three cases were reported in Visakhapatnam.

Cases were being registered promptly and investigation was being conducted, she said. Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, in reply to a question by Palakonda (ST) MLA Viswasarayi Kalavathi and others, said ₹ 23.80 crore was allotted under the ST Sub Plan for development of tourism in Paderu, Parvathipuram and Seethampeta ITDAs in the division of Visakhapatnam from the year 2013-14 to 2016-17. Of this, ₹15.70 crore was released. Again, ₹1.72 crore was spent as against the total releases. The government was proposing to develop the Araku eco-tourism circuit in Visakhapatnam with ₹156 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Central government. Jagathipalli resorts would be developed with an expenditure of ₹7 crore, while Tribal Haat at Araku would be developed with a cost of ₹ 7 crore, she said.

Old age pension

To a question by Mandapeta MLA V. Jogeswara Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy said that the government reduced the age limit from 65 to 60 years to sanction social security pension in the State. As per the Praja Sadhikara survey, more than 5.39 lakh people would be eligible for old-age pension. However, verification and sanction of pension were going on, he said.