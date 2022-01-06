State’s Omicron tally increases to 28 with four more cases

VIJAYAWADA

06 January 2022 00:03 IST

The State identified four more cases of COVID-19 infection with Omicron variant of the novel Coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Health Department. The State’s Omicron case tally has now increased to 28.

The fresh cases were identified among three foreign returnees and one contact of a foreign returnee. According to the officials, three cases were identified in Prakasam district and one was identified in Guntur district. In Prakasam district, a 60-year-old man, who returned from the U.S., and a seven-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man, who returned from U.K., were found infected with the Omicron variant.

In Guntur, a 14-year-old contact of a returnee contracted Omicron infection. Officials said that all the infected persons were under isolation and healthy.

