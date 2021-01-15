State’s lone death registered in Krishna district

At 94, A.P. also registers the lowest single-day COVID-19 tally in the last eight months

The State reported one more COVID-19 death and 94 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning.

It was the lowest single-day tally and the only double-digit tally in the past eight months, and the positivity rate of the samples tested during the period too was lowest in over eight months.

However, the number of samples tested in the one day day was only 31,696, and the total number of samples tested so far increased to 1.25 crore, with an overall positivity rate of 7.08%. The tally increased to 8,85,710 and the toll went up to 7,139.

In the last two days, five persons succumbed to the virus in the State and the death rate was at 0.81%.

The number of recoveries came down to 2,199 and the recovery rate increased to 98.95 with the total recoveries of 8,76,372. In the one day, 232 patients recovered.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

East Godavari reported the highest single-day infections of 15. It was followed by Guntur (14), Kadapa (13), Krishna (12), Visakhapatnam (12), Chittoor (10), Srikakulam (5), West Godavari (5), Vizianagaram (3), Prakasam (2), Anantapur (1), Kurnool (1) and Nellore (1).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,042), West Godavari (94,088), Chittoor (86,709), Guntur (75,257), Anantapur (67,550), Nellore (62,248), Prakasam (62,109), Kurnool (60,715), Visakhapatnam (59,497), Kadapa (55,156), Krishna (48,297), Srikakulam (46,047) and Vizianagaram (41,100).