State’s lone COVID-19 death reported in Kadapa

VIJAYAWADA

27 December 2020 01:16 IST

For the 11th consecutive day, the single-day tally is fewer than 500

The State has reported one COVID-19 death and 282 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

For the 11th consecutive day, the single-day tally was less than 500. The lone death was reported in Kadapa district.

These figures increased the tally to 8,80,712 and the toll to 7,092. The death rate was put at 0.81%.

The number of active cases came down to 3,700 with 442 patients recovering during the period. So far, 8,69,920 patients recovered, pushing the overall recovery rate to 98.77%.

The daily positivity rate of the 42,911 samples tested in the last one day was 0.66% and the overall positivity rate of the 1.15 crore samples tested so far came down to 7.61%. The tests per million ratio increased to 2,16,744.

Meanwhile, Guntur reported the highest single-day tally, while Kurnool and Prakasam reported one new case each.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: Guntur (56), East Godavari (53), Chittoor (39), Krishna (38), West Godavari (27), Visakhapatnam (18), Nellore (16), Kadapa (15), Anantapur (10) and Srikakulam (4).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,556), West Godavari (93,756), Chittoor (85,831), Guntur (74,532), Anantapur (67,248), Nellore (62,043), Prakasam (61,983), Kurnool (60,530), Visakhapatnam (59,026), Kadapa (54,898), Krishna (47,501), Srikakulam (45,905) and Vizianagaram (41,008).

Of the 3,700 active cases, more than 68%, that is 2,526 cases, were in Krishna, Nellore, Guntur, East Godavari and Chittoor districts.

NIV reports awaited

Meanwhile, the Health Department announced that 1,214 U.K. returnees had been identified, and six of them tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 1,158 returnees were traced, while 56 were yet to be identified.

Of the returnees who tested positive, one each was from East Godavari, Krishna, Anantapur and Nellore, and two were from Guntur district.

So far, 1,101 U.K. returnees were placed under quarantine. The results of the test for the new COVID-19 strain were yet to be received from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.