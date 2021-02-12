State’s lone COVID-19 death reported from Kurnool

68 new infections take overall tally to 8,88,760

The State reported one COVID-19 death and 68 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the tally to 8,88,760 and the toll to 7,162. The lone death occurred in Kurnool district.

The number of active cases came down to 814 with 106 new recoveries during the period. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,80,684. The recovery rate remained at 99.10% and the death rate also stood at 0.81%.

In the last one day, 30,692 samples were tested. So far, 1.348 crore samples had been tested.

Visakhapatnam reported highest single-day tally of 15 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (11), Guntur (9), Krishna and Nellore (7 each), Anantapur (6), East Godavari and West Godavari (4 each), Kurnool (2), and Kadapa, Prakasam and Srikakulam (1 each). Vizianagaram reported zero new infections.

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,349), West Godavari (94,275), Chittoor (87,193), Guntur (75,604), Anantapur (67,689), Nellore (62, 387), Prakasam (62,193), Kurnool (60,846), Visakhapatnam (59,913), Kadapa (55,305), Krishna (48,806), Srikakulam (46,157), Vizianagaram (41,148).