State’s lone COVID-19 death reported from Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA

01 December 2021 23:45 IST

Chittoor registers highest single-day tally of 39 infections

The State reported one COVID-19 death and 184 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The lone death was reported from Krishna district.

The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,73,093 and 14,443 respectively, while the number of active cases remained at 2,149.

Only 183 patients recovered in the past day, taking the total recoveries and the recovery rate to 20,56,501 and 99.20% respectively.

The test positivity rate of the 29,595 samples tested in the past day was 0.62%. The positivity rate of the 3.044 crore samples tested so far remained at 6.81%.

Chittoor district reported the highest single-day tally of 39 infections. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (28), West Godavari (27), Guntur (20), Krishna (20), East Godavari (14), Anantapur (11), Prakasam (7), Nellore (6), Srikakulam (6), Vizianagaram (4) and Kadapa (2). Kurnool reported nil infections.

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,94,696), Chittoor (2,48,053), West Godavari (1,79,646), Guntur (1,78,885), Visakhapatnam (1,58432), Anantapur (158045), Nellore (1,46,864), Prakasam (1,38,709), Kurnool (1,24,197), Srikakulam (1,23,446), Krishna (1,20,292), Kadapa (1,15,876) and Vizianagaram (83,057).