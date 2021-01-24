State’s lone COVID-19 death registered in Vizag district

VIJAYAWADA

24 January 2021 00:27 IST

East Godavari clocks 35 of the 158 new infections

The State reported one more COVID-19 death and 158 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The lone death was reported from Visakhapatnam district. The overall toll, therefore, increased to 7,147 while the tally reached 8,86,852.

With 172 patients recovering during the period, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,78,232. The rate of recovery was put at 99.03%. The number of patients undergoing treatment was put at 1,473. The overall positivity rate of the 1.28 crore samples tested was 6.91%. In the last one day, 43,770 samples were tested. The tests per million ratio crossed 2.40 lakh and reached 2,40,293.

East Godavari reported 35 new infections, the highest tally in a day, while Nellore and Vizianagaram reported one case each.

The tally of new infections was as follows: West Godavari (28), Krishna (23), Visakhapatnam (18), Guntur (12), Anantapur (11), Chittoor (10), Kadapa (7), Kurnool (5), Srikakulam (5) and Prakasam (2).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,162), West Godavari (94,160), Krishna (48,470), Visakhapatnam (59,620), Guntur (75,383), Anantapur (67,604), Chittoor (86,928), Kadapa (55,212), Kurnool (60,770), Srikakulam (46,091), Prakasam (62,150), Nellore (62,281) and Vizianagaram (41,126).