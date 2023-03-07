State’s industrial lansdcape set to transform: APIIC Chairman

March 07, 2023 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - ANANTAPUR

APIIC chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy participated in the bhumi pooja of United Industries Automotive Plastic Pvt. Ltd. at Gudipalli Industrial Park in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

As part of the expansion plan of the Kia India subsidiary — United Industries Automotive Plastic Private Limited, ₹130 crore investment was being made, he said. Mr. Govinda Reddy said that the State’s industrial landscape will transform following the commitments made at the the Global Investors Summit.

Discussions with the managements for expansion of several industries across the State were moving forward towards implementation. The APIIC chairman said the expansion project of United Industries will be completed by October and the plant will go operational. The industry will bring an additional employment of 760 persons, he added. Sri Sathya Sai District APIIC Zonal Manager Murali Mohan participated in the ceremony.