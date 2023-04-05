State’s growth rate projected in socio-economic survey suspicious, says TDP

April 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - NELLORE

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday raised several questions, termed it suspicious and disputed the 16.2% growth rate projected by the State socio-economic survey as ‘‘all sectors are in doldrums’‘.

Addressing the media here, party official spokesman Neelayapalem Vijayakumar demanded the constitution of a panel of experts to look into the facts. ‘‘Otherwise, people will not trust these figures,’‘ he opined.

‘Unable to pay salaries to staff’

He asked, ‘‘If the State has recorded such high Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth, why then is the YSR Congress Party government unable to pay salaries of its employees and why the roads in the whole State are in a bad condition?’‘

Even the dearness allowance dues to the employees had not been cleared yet. The dues of the retired employees had not cleared for the past several months, and the Central funds sanctioned for the Gram Panchayats were being diverted for other purposes, he said.

He asked why the State Generation Corporation was forced to purchase liquor bonds. He contended that the State could not function for a day without access to fresh loans.

‘Not a single irrigation project taken up’

He said that not even a single new irrigation project had been taken up until now while the ongoing projects were starved of funds. He asked how the GSDP would go up when there was absolutely no construction activity in any part of the State, including Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam even as no new industry had been established in the past four years.

He added that paddy cultivation has also decreased by 4.25 lakh acres in the State. The welfare schemes that are being implemented now have existed even earlier, and only the names of the schemes have been changed. He asked, “Is the fee reimbursement scheme not there earlier?’‘.