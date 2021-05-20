State’s GDP higher than the nation’s

GUNTUR

20 May 2021 23:14 IST

As per Socio-Economic Survey, much needs to be done on literacy front

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Andhra Pradesh has increased by 1.58% even during the COVID-19 crisis, which is higher than the national GDP of -3.8%, according to the advanced estimates for the year 2020-2021 in the Socio-Economic Survey brought out by the Planning Department.

The survey report was presented to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by Planning Secretary G.S.R.K. Vijaya Kumar.

The survey revealed that the per capita income of the State increased to ₹1.70 lakh per annum against ₹1.68 lakh in 2019-20. The national per capita income for 2019-20 stood at ₹1.34 lakh per annum.

SDGs ranking

The survey also revealed some interesting findings about the progress of the State in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The State improved its position from 4th to 3rd rank in 2019 in the the country.

In the latest rankings of the NITI Aayog, the State secured first rank in two SDGs – Clean Water and Sanitation (Goal No. 6) and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (Goal No. 16 ). The State also secured third rank in Eradication of Poverty (Goal No. 1).

Andhra Pradesh also secured the second rank in other SDGs – Good health (Goal No. 3), Decent Economic Growth (Goal No. 8), Climate Change (Goal No. 13), and Life Below Water (Goal No. 14).

On the other hand, the long march towards achieving total literacy continues, as the literacy rate of the State stands at 67.35%, which was lower than the nation’s average of 72.98%.

The State was able to achieve a marginal increase after a sustained effort in improving literacy.

The schemes that helped achieve it were ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’, under which the State provided a financial assistance of ₹6,673 crore, entailing a one-time assistance of ₹15,000 per year, to 44.50 lakh mothers; ‘Jagananna Vidya Kunuka’, under which learning material was distributed to 42.34 lakh students; and ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’, a revamped nutrition mid-day meal benefiting 36.88 lakh students. Schemes such as ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ and ‘Vasathi Deevena’ helped students pursue quality higher education.

Healthcare

The State’s health system had been revamped under the YSR Aarogyasri, benefiting 1.44 crore families, whose annual income was below ₹5 lakh.

Under the scheme, 1,577 network hospitals are empanelled and 2,436 procedures are covered. The scheme, during 2020-21, benefited 5.33 lakh patients, extending health coverage of ₹1,902.35 crore.