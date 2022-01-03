State’s first genome sequencing lab functional in city

VIJAYAWADA

03 January 2022 23:58 IST

A government-run whole genome sequencing lab was established at Siddhartha Medical College by the Health Department. It is the second such facility in the entire country and the first in the State.

Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, in a release, said that the laboratory which has been set up with technical support by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research began functioning on January 1, helping detect mutants and variants of the novel coronavirus faster.

The other such laboratory is in Kerala, Mr. Bhaskar informed.

