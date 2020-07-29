State’s education reforms in line with national policy: Sajjala

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the new National Education Policy announced by the Centre on Wednesday reflects the reforms initiated by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the school education sector last year.

Through his Twitter handle, the YSRCP leader said the Centre’s focus was on employment generation, akin to what the State had been doing. He tagged some of the key points of the major reforms by the Centre which speak about Universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, 5+3+4 curriculum and pedagogical structure and curriculum to integrate 21st century skills, mathematical thinking and scientific temper, among other aspects, and said the State policy had similar features.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the State had identified skill development from pre-primary and school-level besides the need to induce analytical and scientific approach as thrust areas to enable students withstand competition. These components too were essential features of the National Education Policy designed by the Centre.