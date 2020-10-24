State’s COVID tally crosses 8 lakh with lowest death rate and highest recovery

1.5% of State’s population infected and 13.9% tested, both highest among top 4 affected States

The State's COVID-19 tally has crossed the eight lakh-mark with 4,281 new infections and 20 deaths reported in 24 hours ending Friday morning after nearly 7.5 months since the first case was reported.

Andhra Pradesh is the second State after Maharastra to report over eight lakh cases, but has lowest deaths and highest recoveries among the top four affected States, including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The tally jumped to 8,00,684 from seven lakh in 22 days, the longest duration taken to witness one lakh cases since the first lakh. It took only 10 to 11 days for the tally to increase by a lakh since the first lakh to the sixth lakh.

Over 15.49 lakh samples were tested to detect the last one lakh cases and the positivity rate was 6.48%. The number of tests was increasing and the positivity rate was decreasing after tally crossed six lakh.

Meanwhile, the State continues to report fewer deaths as it tests more people detecting more cases and treating them for quick recovery.

Andhra Pradesh’s recovery rate stands at 95.22% with total 7,62,419 recoveries and the death rate was 0.82% with 6,544 deaths. As many as 4,281 patients have recovered in the past day leaving 31,721 active patients under treatment.

As per the data provided by the State, Tamil Nadu, Maharastra and Karnataka have recovery rates of 93.57%, 88.10%, and 86.85% respectively. Similarly, the death rate in Maharastra was 2.64% and it was 1.55% in Tamil Nadu and 1.37% in Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh also has the least number of active cases at 31,721, which is only 3.96% of the total infections as of Friday morning.

The tests per million ratio in Andhra Pradesh was 1.39 lakh, while that of Maharastra is 67,274, Karnataka is 1.05 lakh and Tamil Nadu is 1.20 lakh. The confirmed cases per million in AP was 14,994, the highest among the four States.

Highest testing

Meanwhile, the State has conducted 80,238 COVID tests, the highest in a single day so far and more than 50% of them were RT-PCR tests. A total of 74.28 lakh samples were tested so far and the overall positivity rate stands at 10.78%.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (532 and 1), Guntur (523 and 4), East Godavari (475 and 2), Krishna (542 and 3), Chittoor (347 and 2), Prakasam (317 and 1), Kadapa (225 and 3), Visakhapatnam (218 and 1), Srikakulam (199 and 0), Anantapur (152 and 2), Vizianagaram (126 and 0), Nellore (122 and 0) and Kurnool (69 and 1).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,12,661), West Godavari (81,784), Chittoor (75,690), Guntur (64,372), Anantapur (63,459), Kurnool (59,096), Nellore (58,790), Prakasam (57,953), Visakhapatnam (54,693), Kadapa (50,811), Srikakulam (43,335), Vizianagaram (38,699) and Krishna (36,446).

East Godavari and West Godavari districts account for 24% of the total cases.