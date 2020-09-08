State’s COVID-19 tally crosses 5-lakh mark

Over 1 lakh cases recorded in 10 days; 70 deaths push toll to 4,487

Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally has crossed the five lakh mark and reached 5,06,493 on Monday with 8,368 new infections reported in the past day. For the first time after 12 days, the day’s tally was below 10,000.

A.P. is now the second State after Maharashtra to witness five lakh cases and it took just 10 days to see 1,02,877 new infections. Similarly, it took only 42 days for the State’s tally to jump fivefold from one lakh on July 27. Maharashtra took 57 days to cross the five lakh mark since breaching the one lakh mark. However, A.P. has a higher testing ratio and lower death rate than Maharashtra. A.P.’s mortality rate is at 0.89% against Maharashtra’s 2.93%.

The State’s test per million ratio is also highest at 78,016 while that of Maharashtra was 37,274, as per the data released by the State government. However, the State stands top in the number of confirmed cases per million at 9,485 while Maharashtra has 7,264 and Tamil Nadu 6,019.

Meanwhile, nearly half of the last one lakh cases were reported in five districts – East Godavari, Nellore, West Godavari, Chittoor and Prakasam – which have been witnessing a surge of late.

Seventy deaths were reported in the past day and the toll has gone up to 4,487. On the other hand, the number of recoveries also crossed the four lakh mark with 10,055 new recoveries.

Recovery rate

The recovery rate is at 79.78% and there are 97,932 active cases at present. So far, 41,66,077 samples were tested and the positivity rate is at 12.16%.

East Godavari reported the highest number of new infections while Prakasam reported the highest number of deaths.

The new cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (1,312 and 3), West Godavari (950 and 7), Nellore (949 and 5), Chittoor (875 and 8), Guntur (765 and 9), Vizianagaram (594 and 0), Anantapur (584 and 4), Srikakulam (559 and 4), Kadapa (447 and 7), Prakasam (419 and 10), Visakhapatnam (405 and 4), Kurnool (316 and 4) and Krishna (193 and 5).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (68,260), Kurnool (48,702), Anantapur (45,884), West Godavari (43,853), Chittoor (43,436), Visakhapatnam (41,192), Guntur (40,900), Nellore (38,227), Kadapa (31,928), Prakasam (29,493), Srikakulam (28,543), Vizianagaram (24,505) and Krishna (18,675).