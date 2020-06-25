State’s ambitious housing project all set for launch next month

VIJAYAWADA

25 June 2020 23:07 IST

30 lakh pattas will be distributed on July 8, says official

The YSRCP government’s prestigious ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ programme is all set for launch next month with an objective to provide around 30 lakh houses in two phases and an equal number of house-site pattas to the poor with an estimated expenditure of ₹87,900 crore.

During a webinar conducted by Secretary for Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Durgesh Sankar Mishra on Thursday, Principal Secretary (housing) Ajay Jain said: “The programme, taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government is the largest such initiative in the country and for the first time in India, world class ‘Indo-Swiss energy efficient building technology’ is going to be introduced in the house construction, which helps reduce temperatures inside the houses and bring down the consumption of electricity.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jain said the State government decided to construct 30 lakh houses for the weaker sections in two phases and arrangements for it were being made.

The first phase of construction would be launched on August 26 as announced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A total of 5.38 lakh houses in urban local bodies and 9.65 lakh houses in urban development authorities (UDA) were planned to be undertaken in the first phase.

The government has resolved to distribute 30 lakh house-site pattas on July 8 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. These houses would be built in 15,591 layouts named as 'YSR Jagananna Colonies'. The construction of a model house at Tadepalli in Guntur district would be completed by June 30.

Eco-friendly

Mr. Jain said the houses would comply with Eco-Niwas Samhita (ECBC-Residential) Code, which would ensure a reduction in electricity consumption without compromising on comfort (thermal comfort and day lighting).

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has come forward to implement Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) in the housing project with the help of Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation and assistance of A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), according to an official release by SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant thanked BEE Director-General Abhay Bhakre for helping in the implementation of the ECBC-Residential Code.