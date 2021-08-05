State witnesses 16 more COVID-19 deaths

Daily infection tally highest in two weeks at 2,442; Chittoor records five fatalities

The State reported 16 COVID-19 deaths and 2,442 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past two weeks, which saw an average of 1,946 infections per day.

With the new figures, the cumulative tally increased to 19,73,996 and the death toll reached 13,444.

The number of active cases slightly increased to 20,184 with 2,412 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate and total recoveries stand at 19,40,368 and 98.30% respectively.

Test positivity rate

The test positivity rate of the 85,822 samples tested in the past day was put at 2.85%, the highest in the past nine days.

The overall positivity rate of the 2.48 crore samples tested was 7.94%.

Chittoor reported five new deaths, while Anantapur, Krishna and Nellore reported two deaths each in the past day. East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Four districts reported no death.

East Godavari reported 477 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (308), Nellore (248), Prakasam (228), Guntur (170), West Godavari (152), Kadapa (144), Srikakulam (81), Visakhapatnam (77), Kurnool (56), Anantapur (45) and Vizianagaram (23).

The districtwise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,78,764), Chittoor (2,32,321), West Godavari (1,70,271), Guntur (1,68,690), Anantapur (1,56,424), Visakhapatnam (1,52,815), Nellore (1,35,061), Prakasam (1,30,432), Kurnool (1,23,364), Srikakulam (1,20,817), Kadapa (1,10,737), Krishna (1,09,872) and Vizianagaram (81,533).