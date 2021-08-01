State witnessed 671 deaths, over 76,000 COVID cases in July

over 2,000 new cases reported daily as toll continues to rise

The State reported 671 deaths and 76,662 COVID infections this month, including the 23 deaths and 2,058 infections reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The daily toll continues to rise and the daily tally was more than 2,000 continuously for the past four days.

However, compared to June, infections came down by 61% and deaths came down by 62%. In June, 1.96 lakh infections and 1,776 deaths were reported.

Positivity rate of 25.6 lakh samples tested in July was 2.98% while it was 7.18% for 27.3 lakh samples tested in June. Death rate at 0.88% this month was almost equal to the one in previous month.

Two-thirds of the total deaths and infections reported in July in the State were from only five of the 13 districts.

Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam, East Godavari and Guntur together reported 66% deaths, and East Godavari, Chittoor, Prakasam, West Godavari and Krishna reported 65% infections. Of them, Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna and Prakasam reported both more deaths and infections.

Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 13,377 and cumulative tally reached 19,66,175. The number of active cases slightly decreased to 21,180, with 2,053 new recoveries. The total recoveries stand at 19,31,618 with a recovery rate of 98.24%.

The overall positivity rate of the 2.45 crore samples tested again came down to 8% after 76 days. The positivity rate of the 78,992 samples tested in the past day was 2.61%. In July, an average of 82,884 samples were tested per day and an average of 2,472 turned positive.

New cases

Chittoor reported five new deaths, while Krishna reported four and Prakasam and Nellore reported three each. East Godavari, Guntur and Kurnool reported two deaths each while Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam reported one death each. Four districts reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 364 new infections. It was followed by Krishna (325), Chittoor (284), Prakasam (242), Guntur (182), Nellore (173), Kadapa (140), West Godavari (127), Visakhapatnam (89), Anantapur (47), Srikakulam (45), Vizianagaram (29) and Kurnool (11).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,77,378), Chittoor (2,30,998), West Godavari (1,69,759), Guntur (1,68,069), Anantapur (1,56,272), Visakhapatnam (1,52,442), Nellore (1,34,289), Prakasam (1,29,633),Kurnool (1,23,191), Srikakulam (1,20,614), Kadapa (1,10,339), Krishna (1,08,848) and Vizianagaram (81,448).