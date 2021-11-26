State will use energy efficiency tech in building houses for the poor, says official

Visakhapatnam

26 November 2021 01:04 IST

‘It will help in saving electricity and reduce the cost of construction’

The State government has a strong commitment towards effective implementation of housing schemes and providing best housing facilities to the poor under the housing scheme by implementing world-class energy efficiency technology, which provide healthier environment in houses, help in saving electricity and reduce the cost of construction, said Special Chief Secretary for Housing Department Ajay Jain.

Addressing a seminar on Eco-Niwas Samhitha through video conference organised by BEEP & APSECM here on Thursday, he stressed on the need to create awareness about ‘Energy Conservation Building Code - Residential Buildings’, as the State Government prepares to implement global energy efficiency practices and measures in 28.3 lakh houses with the support of Indo-Swiss BEEP and consent of beneficiaries.

Mr. Ajay Jain also said that the State government is taking up construction of 15.6 lakh houses under PMAY- Navaratanalu Pedalaandariki Illu in the first phase with an estimated cost of ₹28,000 crore.

The construction of 10.7 lakh houses has already started and these houses are being constructed in 10,055 layouts, he said.

He pointed out that residential buildings will become the largest end-user of electricity in the country accounting for 38% of the total electricity consumption. AP domestic sector alone consumes around 17,514 MU (28%) per annum out of total annual demand of 60,943 MU (FY2021-22), he said.

In view of this, energy codes for new buildings are an important measure for ushering energy efficiency in the building sector, Mr. Ajay Jain said.

He said that the Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) is a bilateral co-operation project between the Ministry of Power (MoP), Government of India and the Swiss Government, and is being implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

BEEP’s approach to energy-efficient building design is based on integrated design process, climate-responsive architecture and use of modern design tools and new technologies, said Mr. Ajay Jain.

Since the construction of over 28.3 lakh houses under Jagananna colonies is India's biggest programme, Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised on the need to maintain two factors. First is the highest quality of construction and second is to adopt best practices available in the world for improving the living standards of beneficiaries, he said.

The BEEP has come forward to conduct training on Eco-Niwas Samhitha to around 13,000 engineers and employees in housing sector, village and ward secretariat departments in a phased manner.

Head of Project Management and Technical Unit, Indo-Swiss BEEP, Sameer Maithel, said that imparting training to 13,000 engineers and staff would be the biggest programme in this field.

BEEP and the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) have engaged the Administrative Staff College of India for conducting the training.

The Director, Centre for Energy Studies, ASCI, B Raj Kiran, B. Ramesh Prasad, Director operations, APEPDCL, spoke.