ADVERTISEMENT

State will take responsibility if anything happens to Chandrababu Naidu in Central Jail: Home Minister Vanitha

September 12, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

She confirmed that Chandrababu Naidu’s health in jail was good

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday announced that the State government will be responsible for whatever happens to former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is on 14-day remand in Rajahmundry Central Prison under the case of Skill Development scam.

ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav condemns the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, saying it reflects the policy of autocratic rulers 

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the valedictory session of the two-day national conference of ‘Heads of Prisons of States and Union Territories on Correctional Services in Prisons in Amrit Kaal’ on Tuesday afternoon at a beach resort in Rushikonda here in Visakhapatnam, Ms. Vanitha said that Telugu Desam Party leaders are unnecessarily creating a wrong impression on the Central Jail and the State Government on Naidu’s security.

“All the allegations regarding the security of Naidu in the jail are false and the government is providing him with full security services, privacy and special food in the jail. Naidu will not have threats from the inmates, who were earlier Maoists. A separate ‘Sneha’ block has been allotted to Naidu in the jail, however, we are responsible for his safety and we will bear if anything happens to him in the jail,” said Ms. Vanitha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She also clarified that the health of Naidu in the jail is also good and that the TDP candidates need not worry about it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US