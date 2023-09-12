State will take responsibility if anything happens to Chandrababu Naidu in Central Jail: Home Minister Vanitha

September 12, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday announced that the State government will be responsible for whatever happens to former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is on 14-day remand in Rajahmundry Central Prison under the case of Skill Development scam.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the valedictory session of the two-day national conference of ‘Heads of Prisons of States and Union Territories on Correctional Services in Prisons in Amrit Kaal’ on Tuesday afternoon at a beach resort in Rushikonda here in Visakhapatnam, Ms. Vanitha said that Telugu Desam Party leaders are unnecessarily creating a wrong impression on the Central Jail and the State Government on Naidu’s security.

“All the allegations regarding the security of Naidu in the jail are false and the government is providing him with full security services, privacy and special food in the jail. Naidu will not have threats from the inmates, who were earlier Maoists. A separate ‘Sneha’ block has been allotted to Naidu in the jail, however, we are responsible for his safety and we will bear if anything happens to him in the jail,” said Ms. Vanitha.

She also clarified that the health of Naidu in the jail is also good and that the TDP candidates need not worry about it.